Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah
3220 Big Tree Ln
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Pinsler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael I. Pinsler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael I. Pinsler Obituary
Loving father of Ellexia Pinsler. Devoted brother of Steven Pinsler and Bruce Pinsler, Jack (Tamar) Waller, Gary Cohen and the late Randy Pinsler. Dear uncle of Stephanie, Sam, Joe, Ryan, Will, Tyler, Trent, Rachel, Tara, and Jojo. Beloved partner of Stephanie Bass. Adored son of the late Leon and Shirlee Pinsler and late sister-in-law Erin. Fond nephew of the late Ruthe and Ronald Waller. Services Tuesday 2PM at Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, 3220 Big Tree Ln, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to the Ellexia Pinsler support fund care of PNC Bank, 1250 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, IL 60061 would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now