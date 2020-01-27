|
|
Loving father of Ellexia Pinsler. Devoted brother of Steven Pinsler and Bruce Pinsler, Jack (Tamar) Waller, Gary Cohen and the late Randy Pinsler. Dear uncle of Stephanie, Sam, Joe, Ryan, Will, Tyler, Trent, Rachel, Tara, and Jojo. Beloved partner of Stephanie Bass. Adored son of the late Leon and Shirlee Pinsler and late sister-in-law Erin. Fond nephew of the late Ruthe and Ronald Waller. Services Tuesday 2PM at Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, 3220 Big Tree Ln, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to the Ellexia Pinsler support fund care of PNC Bank, 1250 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, IL 60061 would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020