|
|
Michael J. Barrett, 58 of Buffalo Grove, beloved husband of Donna Barrett (nee Coventry); loving father of Jesse Barrett and Julia (Jeremy) Webber; devoted son of the late Martin (Arlene) Barrett; fond brother of Maura (Chris Ott) Barrett and Margaret Barrett; aslo survived by his best friend Nina. Visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3pm until 8pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.) Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation 383 Main Avenue 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT, 06851 https://www.themmrf.org/ are appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019