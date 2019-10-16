Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Bauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Bauer Obituary
Michael Bauer, 82, of Edison Park. Retired CFD helicopter pilot. Beloved husband of Kathleen nee O'Brien. Loving father of Kathleen (the late Dave) Heraty and Beth Bauer. Proud Papa of Sean, Patrick and Aidan Heraty. Loving son of the late Marie and Mike Bauer, step son of the late Harry Borza. Dear brother of Lorraine (the late John) Kiser and the late Marlene Robinson. He was a member of CFD as one of the original helicopter units for 23 years and a carpenter with Local # 80 for 25 years. "Once a Marine, always a Marine". A memorial visitation will take place Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, Peter Heneghan, director, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 2:00 pm until time of memorial service at 4:00 pm. Memorials to St. Baldrick's Foundation, in honor of infant Danny O'Brien who passed away of Rhabdoid Tumor at www.stbaldricks.org. For further information www.suerth.com or 773-631-1240.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now