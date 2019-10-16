|
Michael Bauer, 82, of Edison Park. Retired CFD helicopter pilot. Beloved husband of Kathleen nee O'Brien. Loving father of Kathleen (the late Dave) Heraty and Beth Bauer. Proud Papa of Sean, Patrick and Aidan Heraty. Loving son of the late Marie and Mike Bauer, step son of the late Harry Borza. Dear brother of Lorraine (the late John) Kiser and the late Marlene Robinson. He was a member of CFD as one of the original helicopter units for 23 years and a carpenter with Local # 80 for 25 years. "Once a Marine, always a Marine". A memorial visitation will take place Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, Peter Heneghan, director, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 2:00 pm until time of memorial service at 4:00 pm. Memorials to St. Baldrick's Foundation, in honor of infant Danny O'Brien who passed away of Rhabdoid Tumor at www.stbaldricks.org. For further information www.suerth.com or 773-631-1240.
