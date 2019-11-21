|
Native of Keel-Bally David-Dingle-Co. Kerry, Ireland.
U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of 55 years of Joan (nee Guerin). Loving father of Maureen (Pete) Maloney, Joann Begley-Hand, and Michael Begley Jr. Proud papa of Megan (Nick), Peter, Marty, Maureen, and Johnny. Cherished brother of John (Noreen), Phil (Paud) Garvey, Jimmy (Ann), and the late Brendan, Tommy (Peg), and Maureen (Austin) Needham. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or Parkinson's Foundation Greater Illinois Chapter, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019