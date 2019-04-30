|
|
Michael J. Bepis, age 47, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Georgia, nee Athanasopoulos, and devoted father of Gabriella. Loving son of the late Demitrios and the late Christina Bepis; dear son-in-law of Spiros and the late Nike Athanasopoulos and brother-in-law of Helen (Taso) Tsiopelas. Fond uncle of Yianni Papagiannopoulos, respected Godfather of Eleni Dafnis, Panayioti Kafkis and a lifetime of friends whom he considered "brothers." He was an exceptional human being who touched every single person he met. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 3:00 - 9:00 PM at Malec and Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Family and friends will meet Thursday morning, May 2, 2019, at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60174 for Funeral service at 10:00 AM. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial tributes may be made to the family to be used for Gabriella's education.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019