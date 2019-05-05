|
Michael J. "Mickey" Campobasso, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved son of the late Michael and Alice nee Sherman. Loving brother of the late Alan. Dear cousin of John (Mary) Mahon, Roy (Geralyn) Beaty, and Jerry (Janice) Mahon. Fond great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Monday 12:30 PM at the Jaeger Funeral Home 3526 N. Cicero Ave. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers donations to the , donate.dvnf.org, would be appreciated. Visitation Sunday 2 to 8 PM. Info (773) 545-1320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019