Michael J. Dalicandro, age 64, of Chicago died on August 17, 2019. Michael leaves behind his wife, Mary Ellen Doherty; his children Danielle (Luke Scislowicz), and Michael John Dalicandro. His grandson Colin Michael Scislowicz. Michael was the loving son of Marie, nee Iovino, and the late Daniel; loved brother of James (Eileen Belmonte), the late Laurence, and the late Daniel (Donna) Dalicandro. Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral will begin on Friday at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., then proceed to St. Pascal Church, Chicago, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019