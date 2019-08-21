Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pascal Church
Chicago, IL
Michael J. Dalicandro

Michael J. Dalicandro Obituary
Michael J. Dalicandro, age 64, of Chicago died on August 17, 2019. Michael leaves behind his wife, Mary Ellen Doherty; his children Danielle (Luke Scislowicz), and Michael John Dalicandro. His grandson Colin Michael Scislowicz. Michael was the loving son of Marie, nee Iovino, and the late Daniel; loved brother of James (Eileen Belmonte), the late Laurence, and the late Daniel (Donna) Dalicandro. Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral will begin on Friday at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., then proceed to St. Pascal Church, Chicago, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
