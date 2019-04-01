|
Michael J. Engle, 91, WWII Army Veteran; beloved husband of Mildred, nee Reyman; devoted father of Karen Flasman and Cheryl Engle (John Pierson); loving brother of the late Vernon (the late June); loving uncle of James (Barbara) Engle, Susan Budash, Ann Calamaio and the late John Engle. Visitation Wednesday, 10:00 AM until time of Service 12:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park (www.pawstinleypark.org) will be appreciated. Info. 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019