Michael J. "Mickey" Fagman, 80, of Bellevue and Auburn, WA, formerly of Chicago, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Cherished husband of the late Ellen, loving father of Tracey, Jon and Rachel, adoring grandfather of Nathan and Naomi, fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were necessary. Contributions in his honor to the National MS Society, Colorectal Cancer Alliance or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.