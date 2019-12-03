Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
8:30 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Incarnation Church
Crestwood, IL
View Map
Michael J. Fleming Obituary
Michael J. Fleming. Beloved husband of Betty nee Clawson. Devoted son of the late George Fleming & Ida nee Rega. Loving father of John (Rebecca) Fleming, Scott (Karoline) Fleming & Erin Fleming. Dear grandfather of Sarah, James, Clare, Alice & George. Cherished brother of Karen (David) Kelly & the late William Fleming. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Incarnation Church, Crestwood, for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Private. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
