Michael J. Flood, USMC Vietnam Vet. Tragically November 1, 2019. Loving husband of 30 years to Beverly A. (nee Bee). Loving father of Sean (Tracy), Natalie Koteles, Kimberly (Timothy McGee) Capozzi. Loving grandfather of Kelly, Michael and Taryn. Loving brother of Kathleen (the late Bob), Maureen (Al), Marty (Peggy), Therese and the late Sharon (George). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Avid Golfer and White Sox and Bears Fan. Proud member of Local 399. Family and Friends will meet Friday directly at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. for Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Private. Memorial Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Operation Support Our Troops-America 1807 S. Washington St. Suite 110 #359 Naperville, IL 60565. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019