Our hearts are with you Carrie, McKenna, Morgan and all of Mike’s family. Mike was one of the kindest, gentlest souls I know and a caring friend and neighbor. We were fortunate to know him for so many years and witness what a dedicated husband and father he was. And his gift of delivering just the right line with that dry sense of humor! What a deep loss. He will be missed and his memory cherished.

With Love,

Paula, Raegan, Quinn, and Cole

Wolski

Paula Wolski

Neighbor