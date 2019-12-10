Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Chicago, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Michael Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Hayes


1942 - 2019
Michael J. Hayes Obituary
Michael J. Hayes, Age 77, Born March 14, 1942 and Born into Eternal Life on December 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne M. (nee Convey). Loving father of Michael (Katherine), Patrick (Juliann), and Christopher (Jean) Hayes. Proud grandpa of Nora, Michael, Mary Kate, Ellie, Kevin, Patrick, Timothy, Brendan, and Owen. Beloved son of the late Monica and Edward F. Hayes, Sr. of Hayes & Sons Moving and Storage. Devoted brother of the late Edward F. Jr. (Rosemary), the late Marge, Monica (Edward) Wallen, Marianne (Daniel) Commes, Patrick J. and Bill Hayes. Fond uncle of Ed, Brian, Derek, Tori, Ted, and Danny. Alumnus of St. Ignatius College Prep and retired teacher for the Chicago Board of Education at Bowen H.S. Mike was an avid golfer and #1 fan of his grandkids' sports teams. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago, IL 60643 on Friday morning for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to WGA Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Boulevard, Glenview, IL 60026 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
