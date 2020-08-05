Michael J. Hederman; suddenly; loving son of Jim and Peggy (nee Gallagher) Hederman; dear brother of Maggie (Brian) Small, Jenny (Andy Domeland) Hederman and Erin (Jon) Ford; fond uncle of Teagan and Fiona; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Michael loved sports; he was an avid Sox fan and he liked trivia. Visitation Thursday August 6, 2020; 3 pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Friday August 7th; 9:00 am from chapel to St. Thomas More Church (Corner of 81st St. & California Ave.) for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Interment Private (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com