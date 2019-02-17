|
Michael J. Holly, Age 61, U.S.M.C. Veteran (1975-1979), Born into Eternal Life on February 13, 2019. Mike is lovingly remembered by his Life Partner and Best Friend, Peg Welsh, and as a father to her children, Jennifer (Dan) Moriarty, Melissa (Tony) Garritano, and Michael (Beth) Welsh. Proud "Grampy" and "Papa" of Conor, Brady, and Finn Moriarty, Isabella and Sofia Garritano, and Mikey and Lucas Welsh. Dear brother of Thomas (Cathy) Holly, Katie (Mike) McCarthy, and Adrienne (Jeff) Green. Fond uncle of John (Allison), Monica, and Nicole. He was also loved by his canine companion, Frankie the Dachshund. Member of Sheet Metal Workers Local # 73. Visitation Sunday 6:00pm-8:00pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors) 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421 on Monday morning for Committal Service with Military Honors at 9:30am. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019