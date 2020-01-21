|
|
Michael J. Holmes, age 91, of Lombard, beloved husband of Ann, nee Cummings; loving father of Annie Henry, Eileen ( the late Keith) Carlson, Peggy Holmes, Una (Alan) Vujica, Kathy Pivoney and the late Theresa (Donny) Shallcross and Thomas P. Holmes; proud grandfather of of Tommy, Keith, Colin, Kevin, Jessica, Kelly, Michael and Samantha; fond brother and uncle of many. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst. Interment Private. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020