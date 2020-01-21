Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
134 Arthur Street
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Holmes Obituary
Michael J. Holmes, age 91, of Lombard, beloved husband of Ann, nee Cummings; loving father of Annie Henry, Eileen ( the late Keith) Carlson, Peggy Holmes, Una (Alan) Vujica, Kathy Pivoney and the late Theresa (Donny) Shallcross and Thomas P. Holmes; proud grandfather of of Tommy, Keith, Colin, Kevin, Jessica, Kelly, Michael and Samantha; fond brother and uncle of many. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst. Interment Private. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gibbons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -