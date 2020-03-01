Home

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
St. James the Apostle Catholic Church
480 S. Park Blvd.
Glen Ellyn, IL


Michael J. Hurley


1957 - 2020
Michael J. Hurley Obituary
Michael J. Hurley; beloved husband and best friend of Denise nee Enright; adored father and Magic Man of Kara (Jack) Flynn and Ryan Michael; much loved "Mike" of grandchildren Ryan Shea "Birdy" and Murphy Jack Michael Flynn; loyal and dedicated son of the late John and Dolores nee Shroeder; loving brother of the late Jackie, Sue, Tim (Lori), Kathy (Bill) Newsham, Terry (Jill), Matt (Mary), Mary (Brian) Doak, Martha (Steve) Carley; caring brother-in-law of Diane and Larry Pawelski and MaryBeth and Sam Bick; fun uncle of Brian, Tim, Emily, Michael, Dan, Kayla, Matt, Elizabeth, Tim, Kevin, Maddi, Natalie, Gabby, Samantha, Ben, Michaela, Matt, Sean, Ella, Bridget, and Myles; great uncle of Piper, Sawyer, Tobin, Sutton and Bode; faithful friend, and colleague of countless others. Mike's presence in the world was far-reaching and undeniable. To say he will be missed by those who knew him and loved him would be an understatement. "HEROS GET REMEMBERED, LEGENDS NEVER DIE." Visitation Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m., noon at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church 480 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Alsip, IL. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
