Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Michael J. Jennings, age 63, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Cathy Jennings, nee Sauer; son of the late Jack and Rita Jennings; loving father of Matthew (Mary) Jennings and Kelly (Andrew) Monnot; dear grandfather of Maggie Monnot and Jack Jennings; loving brother of William (Mary Phyllis) Jennings, Susan Jennings, and Kathleen (Thomas) Walsh; dear nephew of Mary (the late Richard) Mosher, Colleen (Stephen, M.D.) Jennings, Margy (Alan, M.D.) McCall and the late Robert S. (Marion) Walsh; uncle of Patrick and Katy Jennings, Ryan Walsh, Madeline and Aidan Walsh, Anthony, Kevin (Noey) and Jessica Sauer; Son in law of Ronald and Ruth Sauer; brother in law of Greg (Ellen) Sauer; oldest cousin of many.Visitation Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Church, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center at Northwestern Hospital, 675 North St. Clair Street, 21st Floor, Chicago, IL 60011 or JourneyCare, 2050 Claire Ct, Glenview, IL 60025. Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019
