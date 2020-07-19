Michael Joseph Kamenjarin has passed away from Covid-19 on July thirteenth, 2020. His legacy will live on through his two daughters, Katherine and Tara, and his wife Michelle. Michael was born on the 24th of August, 1954. He was the son of Anthony and Alice Kamenjarin, as well as the brother of Carmen and Nicholas. Growing up, he attended St. Rita High School, and went on to become a friend to everyone he met. One of his greatest honors was being accepted into the sixteen-inch softball Hall of Fame. Michael lived his life to the fullest though his work, sports and through his family of many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was always there for anyone who needed him. He was a doting son, devoted husband, adoring father, and an unbelievable friend to so many. His family will be holding a celebration of life for Michael once the world becomes a safer place. Due to the nature of his death his family would like to ensure that everyone stays safe during this time and have chosen to postpone a gathering. Family will notify his many friends and extended family members when it is scheduled.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store