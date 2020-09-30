1/
Michael J. Kelly
Michael J. Kelly, 68, of Plainfield, formerly of Chicago, September 27, 2020. Graduate of St. Laurence High School, UIC, and Roosevelt University, he served as Vice President of Production for Home Run Inn. Beloved husband of Theresa (Jennings) Kelly; loving father of Matthew, Michele Rosine, Denise Khan and Diane Frank; dear grandfather of seven; and fond brother of Robert Kelly, Patricia Beattie, Nellie Hemming, and the late Donna Chaffee. Due to COVID restrictions on attendance, services will be postponed until a later date. For more information and to read his complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com or call (815) 741-5500.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
