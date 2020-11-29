1/2
Michael J. Kerpel
Michael J. Kerpel, 84, beloved son of the late Martin and Hannah Kerpel; devoted husband and best friend for over 50 years of the late Sylvia Kerpel, nee Rothschild; loving father of Martin (Melissa) Kerpel and David (Erin) Kerpel; proud Grandpa of Andrew, Julia, Brandon and Samantha; dear brother of the late Ricky Temple, Uncle of Amy Temple and Ellen Eddy; and a friend to Jasper and Ben, his longtime caretakers. A man of few words, Michael's happiest times were spent out on the water on his sailboat with his family. Michael loved talking real estate with his friends and his oldest son, Martin; and always enjoyed watching movies with his younger son, David. In his salad days, Michael always looked forward to finding his next apartment building to purchase and renovate; and a Winter project to build at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Judd Goldman Adaptive Sailing Foundation, juddgoldmansailing.org; or the Jewish United Fund, juf.org. A private graveside service will be held. For information: 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
