Michael J. Klich, Jr., age 66; one true love & husband of Marie Campagna; dear brother of Mary Jo Klich & Michele (Kevin) Wayte; beloved brother-in-law of Joe (Kathy) Campagna, Beth (Mike) Linn, Denise (Buzz) Clark, Celeste (Bill) Soden, Jim (Marsia) Campagna, Michele (Jim) Lally, & Jean Campagna; best uncle ever of 20 and great-uncle of 26; lovingly adopted uncle of a dozen more. Mike was a kind, incredibly witty, generous man who loved his friends & family with all of his beautiful heart. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am Monday, August 31 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., LaGrange. All guests must register to attend at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409044daaa72ea2f94-michael
The service will be available to view on a live stream at: https://www.facebook.com/SFXParish.LG?
Memorial donations in Mike's honor to the San Diego Brain Tumor Foundation (https://www.sdbtf.org/ways-to-give/
or 852 5th Ave., Suite #215, San Diego, CA 92101). Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com