Michael J. Klich Jr.
Michael J. Klich, Jr., age 66; one true love & husband of Marie Campagna; dear brother of Mary Jo Klich & Michele (Kevin) Wayte; beloved brother-in-law of Joe (Kathy) Campagna, Beth (Mike) Linn, Denise (Buzz) Clark, Celeste (Bill) Soden, Jim (Marsia) Campagna, Michele (Jim) Lally, & Jean Campagna; best uncle ever of 20 and great-uncle of 26; lovingly adopted uncle of a dozen more. Mike was a kind, incredibly witty, generous man who loved his friends & family with all of his beautiful heart. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am Monday, August 31 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., LaGrange. All guests must register to attend at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409044daaa72ea2f94-michael The service will be available to view on a live stream at: https://www.facebook.com/SFXParish.LG? Memorial donations in Mike's honor to the San Diego Brain Tumor Foundation (https://www.sdbtf.org/ways-to-give/ or 852 5th Ave., Suite #215, San Diego, CA 92101). Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
live stream
AUG
31
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
1 entry
August 26, 2020
Ann Ferguson
