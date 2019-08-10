Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
Michael J. Klinger

Michael J. Klinger Obituary
On August 6, 2019, Mike Klinger of Western Springs passed away. Mike was an avid outdoors-man and an accomplished hunter, trapper, and beekeeper. Mike is survived by his mother, Ruth, his sister and brother-in-law, Laurie and Mike, his brother and sister-in-law, Will and Lynn, his niece and nephew, Lauren Rose and Robert, and his grandniece, Lauralei. Visitation will be Sunday August 11th from 3 to 7 pm at Adolf Funeral Home 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Funeral service Monday August 12th 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment: Arlington Cemetery, Elmhurst. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 10, 2019
