|
|
On August 6, 2019, Mike Klinger of Western Springs passed away. Mike was an avid outdoors-man and an accomplished hunter, trapper, and beekeeper. Mike is survived by his mother, Ruth, his sister and brother-in-law, Laurie and Mike, his brother and sister-in-law, Will and Lynn, his niece and nephew, Lauren Rose and Robert, and his grandniece, Lauralei. Visitation will be Sunday August 11th from 3 to 7 pm at Adolf Funeral Home 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Funeral service Monday August 12th 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment: Arlington Cemetery, Elmhurst. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 10, 2019