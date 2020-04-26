Home

Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
8523 Georgiana Ave
Morton Grove, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
8523 Georgiana Ave.
Morton Grove, IL
Michael J. Kroll, 80, father of Lisa (Peter) Steinam and Michael (Margaret); grandfather of Carla (Harley) Siddall, Peter Steinam, Matthew Steinam, Sean Kroll, Jennifer Kroll, Danielle Strickler, and Tyler Kroll; great grandfather of several; brother of Susan (Michael) Anderson and the late Rosalie (Brian) Hancock and Sandra (Radford) Keith. Memorial visitation at St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, IL on Saturday, May 2nd from 10 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 11 a.m. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -