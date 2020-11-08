Michael J. Kroll, 80, father of Lisa (Peter) Steinam and Michael (Margaret); grandfather of Carla (Harley) Siddall, Peter Steinam, Matthew Steinam, Sean Kroll, Jennifer Kroll, Danielle Strickler, and Tyler Kroll; great grandfather of several; brother of Susan (Michael) Anderson and the late Rosalie (Brian) Hancock and Sandra (Radford) Keith. Memorial visitation at St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, IL on Saturday, November 14th from 10 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 11 a.m. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com
. (847) 965-2500