Michael J. Kroll
Michael J. Kroll, 80, father of Lisa (Peter) Steinam and Michael (Margaret); grandfather of Carla (Harley) Siddall, Peter Steinam, Matthew Steinam, Sean Kroll, Jennifer Kroll, Danielle Strickler, and Tyler Kroll; great grandfather of several; brother of Susan (Michael) Anderson and the late Rosalie (Brian) Hancock and Sandra (Radford) Keith. Memorial visitation at St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, IL on Saturday, November 14th from 10 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 11 a.m. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
NOV
14
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
