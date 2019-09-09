|
Michael J. Lacriola, 96; WWII Army Veteran; beloved husband of the late Jane, nee Kolbusz; loving father of Doreen Lacriola and the late Christine Engstrom; father-in-law of Bernard Engstrom; dear grandfather of Michael (Monika) & Christopher; great-grandfather of Mia, Michael A., Max and Anthony; brother of the late Constance and the late Jean; also, uncle and friend of many. Michael retired from the CTA as Director of Bus Operations after 40 years of service. Visitation Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Service 7:00 p.m. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: VFW Mont Clare-Leyden Post #1284, 6940 W. Diversey Ave., Chgo., IL 60707. Info (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 9, 2019