Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James at Sag Bridge Church
10600 Archer Ave.
Lemont, IL
Michael J. Larmon Sr.

Michael J. Larmon Sr. Obituary
Michael J. Larmon, Sr., Age 72, Beloved husband of Linda nee Finnegan. Loving dad of Michael (Tricia Composono) and Lin Marie (Charles) Carey. Dear grandpa of Daniel, Heidi, and Jake Larmon, Tim (Chantel) Keast, and Riley, Bethany, and Brennan Carey. Dear great-grandpa of Lucas, Gwendolyn, Catherine, Noah, Aurora, and Amelia Keast. Loving brother of Joe (Laurie) Larmon and Mary (Donald) Stelter. Fond brother-in-law of James (Joan) Finnegan, Teresa (Robert) Lopez and the late Thomas (Patricia) Finnegan. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation, Monday, December 30, 2019, 3:00PM to 8:00PM at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook, IL. Funeral, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 9:00AM prayers to begin from the funeral home to St. James at Sag Bridge Church, 10600 Archer Ave., Lemont, IL for 10:00AM Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation are appreciated.

For more information, 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
