Michael J. Lazzaro, Sr., ret. CPD, 97, lifelong resident of Chicago, passed away July 21, 2019. Beloved husband for 37 years of the late Evelyn; loving father of Michael Jr. (Helen), Charles (Randi) and Barbara (the late Jeff); cherished grandfather of Tricia Lazzaro (Matt Titsworth), Amanda (Derek) Brenner, David (Evelyn), Brian and Jeff (Emily) Lazzaro; dearest great grandfather of Madison, Evan, Nathan, Emily, Grace, Ryan and William; devoted son of the late Andre and Isabella; dearest brother of Katherine Huspek and preceded in death by seven other siblings; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of Moose Lodge and American Legion. Visitation Wednesday, July 24th, 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Rd., Park Ridge. Private interment at Lake View Cemetery, Rib Lake, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Info., 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019