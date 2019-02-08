|
Michael J. Marino, Sr., cherished husband of Patricia nee Berlin; loving father of Michael, Jr. (Karla); dear brother of Dominick and Frank (Sande); fond brother-in-law of Marsha Berlin and Otto (Liz) Berlin; caring uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sunday 3-9 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien where a funeral service will be held Monday at 10:00 A.M. Int. Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 640 N. LaSalle Drive, Suite 280 Chicago, IL 60654 are appreciated. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019