Michael J. McCann
Michael J. McCann, age 50, a resident of Elgin, IL, formerly of Lisle, IL, beloved husband, father and son, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Elgin, IL surrounded by loved ones.

The true measure of our character is how we treat those who are poor and small in the eyes of the world. In his volunteer and professional life, Mike was a creative, imaginative leader, always reaching out to those who were "outsiders" or those who were forgotten, especially through the Elmhurst YMCA and Friendship Village.

Michael was born July 18, 1970 in Chicago. He is survived by his devoted wife, Tiffani, loving daughters, Morgan, Kathryn and Raven and by his mother, Sheila. Michael was the cherished son of the late Larry and brother of the late Lisa Marie McCann. He leaves behind a large family of uncles, aunts and cousins as well as many treasured friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

Additional visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Drive, Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday, 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to help his family.

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
