|
|
Michael J. Mikicic, age 68, loving son of Dolores (nee Zembal) and the late John Mikicic; cherished brother of Sue (Greg) Clemons; dearest uncle of John and Ben Clemons; dear cousin and friend to many. Michael was a Salesman at Rizza Cadillac for many years. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 P.M. Funeral Thursday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Michael J. Mikicic Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, you can make a gift online at: giving.uchicago.edu/michael-mikicic. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019