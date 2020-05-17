Michael J. Moran, 79, of Long Grove, IL. Born February 11, 1941 in Chicago, IL, passed away May 14, 2020. Beloved husband for 51 years of the late Carolyn. Loving father of Michael Drew (Kathy), Rachel Moran (Robert Petzold) and Brian Moran (Joanie Shunia). Proud grandfather of Jack, Grace, Michael and Maeve. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Catherine Moran. He was a charismatic & gregarious family man who lived life to the fullest and grew up with a modest Irish-American upbringing. He loved his Irish roots and the many descendants throughout the world. Mike – a passionate foodie – relished hosting many over-the-top celebrations for family & friends. Proud Air Force Veteran.
Moran – a pioneer, accomplished entrepreneur, active member in society, and generous philanthropist – influenced and cared for many. He built Moran Transportation Corporation & Moran Distribution Centers – two premiere regional transportation & logistics enterprises – over the course of 40 years starting with three trucks and a lot of hutzpah in 1980. He later took over the iconic, world famous Le Francais Restaurant reinvigorating the legendary institution back to its celebrated heyday.
Moran's organizational affiliations included executive positions within the Illinois Trucking Association, American Trucking Association, the Distribution & LTL Carriers Conference, the Northbrook Civic Foundation, and the St. Norbert's & Loyola Academy communities.
As an expression of sympathy, donations in Mike's name may be mailed to Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep, 3106 Belvidere Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. Due to the pandemic services will be held privately at this time, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.