Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Michael J. O'Donnell Obituary
Age 79 – Beloved husband of Mary "Mae", (nee Pender) for 59 years; loving father of Marie, the late Michael, the late Geralyn, the late Ann, Margaret, Daniel, Brendan (Donella), Theresa (John) Heflin; cherished grandpa to the late Jonathan, Thomas, Ann, Donovan, Maggie, Emily, Lily, Kiara and Kate; dear son of the late Daniel and Mary (nee Mulcrone); dear brother of Anna May (the late James) Ahern, Marie (Michael) Lally, and the late Daniel (Ann), James, Patsy and John Patrick; fond cousin, uncle and friend to many. Lifelong Chicagoan and proud retiree of Sheet Metal Workers Local 73. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Women's Centers of Greater Chicagoland, 5116 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60630. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020
