Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
7211 W. Talcott Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map

Michael J. O'Donnell


1963 - 2020
Michael J. O'Donnell Obituary
Michael J. O'Donnell, of Chicago IL. Beloved husband of Deborah nee Trnovec. Loving fur-dad to Emmitt. Son of Thomas (Marianne) and the late Joan O'Donnell. Loyal brother to Thomas (Kelly) O'Donnell, Jennifer (Eric) Wampler, Daniel (Fiona) O'Donnell, and the late Marie O'Donnell. Dear son-in-law to Dennis and H. Catherine Trnovec. Very special friend to Kathy Myers. Mike proudly served as a member of the Chicago Police Department for over 30 years, retiring at the rank of Detective. A visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, from 4:00-9:00PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL. A mass will be held Friday, February 21, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7211 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago IL at 10:30AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) or to the 100 Club of Chicago (www.100clubchicago.org) For more info please call 773-736-3833 or go to Mike's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020
