Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Michael J. O'Malley Obituary
Age 54, suddenly. Beloved son of Nancy (nee Schici) and the late Thomas; former husband of Mary Jane Bredfield; companion of Judy Sjoeberg; loving brother of James (Patrice), Thomas, Steven (Lori), JoAnn (Bob) Dawson, and Jon; fond uncle and cousin of many; beloved dad of loving dog Buddy. Proud member of IBEW Local 134. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, 11:00 a.m. service at Cooney Funeral Home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to PAWS Chicago (www.pawschicago.org) and Disabled Veterans National Foundation (www.dvnf.org) are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
