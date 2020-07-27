Michael J. O'Rourke, age 89, longtime resident of River Forest. Beloved husband of Eileen, nee Sullivan; loving father of Maureen, Daniel, Kevin (Bridget), Brian (Heidi), Catherine, Brendan and the late Michael (Rosemarie) O'Rourke; proud grandfather of Patrick, Clare, Maeve, Cecilia, Oliver, Joseph, and Elizabeth; preceded in death by his sisters Margaret, Helen and Miriam, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Tuesday July 28th from 3-7 PM. Funeral Mass private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia Heart of Mercy are appreciated (www.misericordia.com
). Arrangements by Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors. Info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.