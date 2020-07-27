1/1
Michael J. O'Rourke
1930 - 2020
Michael J. O'Rourke, age 89, longtime resident of River Forest. Beloved husband of Eileen, nee Sullivan; loving father of Maureen, Daniel, Kevin (Bridget), Brian (Heidi), Catherine, Brendan and the late Michael (Rosemarie) O'Rourke; proud grandfather of Patrick, Clare, Maeve, Cecilia, Oliver, Joseph, and Elizabeth; preceded in death by his sisters Margaret, Helen and Miriam, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Tuesday July 28th from 3-7 PM. Funeral Mass private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia Heart of Mercy are appreciated (www.misericordia.com). Arrangements by Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors. Info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
July 26, 2020
Thinking of you and holding you all in my heart.
Maura Black
Friend
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
July 26, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mr. O;Rourke and all his family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
