Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church,
1775 Grove St.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove St.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Ritt Jr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Ritt Jr. Obituary
Michael J. Ritt Jr., Born into life September 20, 1931. A child of God, Michael gently and peacefully left us and entered into eternal life December 1, 2019. After a life time of dedication and love to his family, Michael is now reunited in heaven with his cherished wife of 63 years, Noreen Eileen Ritt, nee McCormack; adored mother of Debra (Bruce) Lester, Daniel (Ellen), Mary Jo, Kathleen(Troy) Boyer. Michelle (Jamie Modiano) Ritt, and Pattiann (John) deGrasse; proud grandfather of Kerry Ann (Michael) Kasper, Bryan Lester, Benjamin and Casey Ritt, Allison and Zachary Boyer, Ian, Nora, Emogene (Christian) Mader, Elizabeth and Maria deGrasse; great grandfather of Sophie and Charlie Grace Kasper; uncle to many nieces and nephews. "I fought the good fight, I finished the race, I kept the faith, I knew, loved and served my God, I did His will. I tried by best." Family and friends will meet for visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:15 a.m. until time of funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St. Glenview. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, C/O Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St, Glenview IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020 or www.nhscotthanekamp.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -