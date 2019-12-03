|
Michael J. Ritt Jr., Born into life September 20, 1931. A child of God, Michael gently and peacefully left us and entered into eternal life December 1, 2019. After a life time of dedication and love to his family, Michael is now reunited in heaven with his cherished wife of 63 years, Noreen Eileen Ritt, nee McCormack; adored mother of Debra (Bruce) Lester, Daniel (Ellen), Mary Jo, Kathleen(Troy) Boyer. Michelle (Jamie Modiano) Ritt, and Pattiann (John) deGrasse; proud grandfather of Kerry Ann (Michael) Kasper, Bryan Lester, Benjamin and Casey Ritt, Allison and Zachary Boyer, Ian, Nora, Emogene (Christian) Mader, Elizabeth and Maria deGrasse; great grandfather of Sophie and Charlie Grace Kasper; uncle to many nieces and nephews. "I fought the good fight, I finished the race, I kept the faith, I knew, loved and served my God, I did His will. I tried by best." Family and friends will meet for visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:15 a.m. until time of funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St. Glenview. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, C/O Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St, Glenview IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020 or www.nhscotthanekamp.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019