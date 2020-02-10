|
|
WW II U.S. Army Veteran, Inf. Sgt. Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Virginia M. Ritzke (nee Grigiel). Loving father of Kathleen Deans, Michael (late Andrea) Ritzke, Linda (John) Herman, and Diana Ritzke. Cherished grandfather of William, Carolyn, Kristie, Mandy, Melissa, Jennifer, Thomas, and Jessica. Adored great-grandfather of Zenith, William, Allison, Joseph, Ashlee, Brandon, Ceejay, Kelly, Matthew, Michael, Justin and Zachary. Proud great-great grandfather of Dennis, Logan, and Beckett. Dear brother of Evelyn and the late Leona and the late Pearl. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020