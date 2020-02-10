Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ritzke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Ritzke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Ritzke Obituary
WW II U.S. Army Veteran, Inf. Sgt. Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Virginia M. Ritzke (nee Grigiel). Loving father of Kathleen Deans, Michael (late Andrea) Ritzke, Linda (John) Herman, and Diana Ritzke. Cherished grandfather of William, Carolyn, Kristie, Mandy, Melissa, Jennifer, Thomas, and Jessica. Adored great-grandfather of Zenith, William, Allison, Joseph, Ashlee, Brandon, Ceejay, Kelly, Matthew, Michael, Justin and Zachary. Proud great-great grandfather of Dennis, Logan, and Beckett. Dear brother of Evelyn and the late Leona and the late Pearl. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -