Michael J. Rogacki
Michael J. Rogacki, age 49, suddenly, of Elmhurst; loving son of Robert and Eileen, nee Konkolewski, Rogacki; dear brother of Anthony Rogacki; loving and very proud father of Katelin and Nicholas Rogacki; friend and former spouse of Kathy (Anthony) Kahl; dear nephew of Thomas (Carol) Konkol, Joseph (Pam) Rogacki, John (Michele) Rogacki, Patricia Gnoffo, Carolyn Hampleman and Susan Rogacki; fond cousin of Jeremy (Becky) Philippi, Sarah (Rob) Loureiro, Ashley Philippi, Vincent Gnoffo, Gina (Mike) Gnoffo, Joe (Terra) Gnoffo and the late Kenneth Konkol. Funeral Services and Interment Private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Hope, 425 Spring Lake Drive, Itasca IL 60143. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.
May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
