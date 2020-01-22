Home

Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Home
9236 S. Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:15 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Home
9236 S. Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Michael J. Sheehan Obituary
Michael J. Sheehan, beloved father of Michael J. (Litzi Hartley), John (Rachel Wynn), Carolyn Sheehan (Bart Bryerton), Susan (James) Barlow, Ryan (Jadrien) and Katherine (Mark) Lask; loving grandfather of J.J. (Emily), John, Jacob, Josiah, Johanna & Jillian Barlow, Larissa, Naomi, Timothy, Adelynn & Avabella Sheehan, Raymond Lask, & Khloe Bryerton; dear son of the late Margaret & Michael J. Sheehan; loving brother of Carol Ann Collins & Daniel Sheehan. Visitation Friday 3:00- 9:00 pm at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Road (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral service Saturday 9:15 am at the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 am mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation would be appreciated (www.jdrf.org). For info 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
