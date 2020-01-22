|
|
Michael J. Sheehan, beloved father of Michael J. (Litzi Hartley), John (Rachel Wynn), Carolyn Sheehan (Bart Bryerton), Susan (James) Barlow, Ryan (Jadrien) and Katherine (Mark) Lask; loving grandfather of J.J. (Emily), John, Jacob, Josiah, Johanna & Jillian Barlow, Larissa, Naomi, Timothy, Adelynn & Avabella Sheehan, Raymond Lask, & Khloe Bryerton; dear son of the late Margaret & Michael J. Sheehan; loving brother of Carol Ann Collins & Daniel Sheehan. Visitation Friday 3:00- 9:00 pm at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Road (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral service Saturday 9:15 am at the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 am mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation would be appreciated (www.jdrf.org). For info 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020