Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Jude Church
241 W. 2nd St
New Lenox, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Augustinian Plot at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Alsip, IL
View Map
Rev. Michael J. Slattery O.S.A.


1949 - 2019
Rev. Michael J. Slattery O.S.A. Obituary
Rev. Michael J. Slattery, O.S.A., Age 69, Born into Eternal Life on July 17, 2019. Beloved son of the late Robert and Betty Slattery. Loving brother of Thomas (Marie) and David (Mary Mike) Slattery. Dear uncle of Christine Starkey, Teri Wilke, Shannon McCabe, Heather Candelaria, and Robert Slattery. Born Sept. 21, 1949 in Rockford, IL where he received the sacraments of Baptism and Confirmation at St. Mary Church. Graduate of St. Augustine Seminary in Holland, MI in 1967. Professed first vows on Sept. 4, 1968 and continued formation studies at Tolentine College, Olympia Fields, where he later earned his B.A. in Philosophy. Taught at Mendel Catholic H.S. for one year before he began his theological studies at C.T.U. in 1973. Professed solemn vows on March 6, 1976 and ordained a priest on May 7, 1977 by Bishop John McNabb. Served as Associate Pastor of Holy Rosary Parish in Kenosha, WI and Pastor of St. Clare de Montefalco Parish in Chicago, St. Jude Parish in New Lenox, IL, and Old St. Augustine Parish in Philadelphia, PA., the first foundation of Augustinians in the U.S. dating back to 1796. Served the Province in many capacities as Vocation Director, Pre-Novitiate Director, Treasurer, and Province Counselor. Also served as Chaplain at LCM Hospital in Evergreen Park, IL. Lying-in-State on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 3-8pm at St. Jude Church, 241 W. 2nd St., New Lenox, IL 60451. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment in Augustinian Plot at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL, Tuesday at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Augustinians, 5401 S. Cornell Ave., Chicago, IL 60615-5664 to support care of elderly friars and seminary formation of young friars appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
