Michael J. Spera, age 43, passed away October 3rd after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving father of Andrew Randall. Cherished son of Michele and the late Andrew Spera, Jr. Dearest brother of Tony Spera and David (Heather) Spera. Fond grandson of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Olenick and the late Lydia Spera. Loved by Christina and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. Visitation Thursday 3-8 PM at Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Funeral Mass is private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
.