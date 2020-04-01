|
|
Michael (Mike) J. Turner, 37, passed away suddenly on March 28, 2020. Adored son of Kathleen (nee Kosick) and the late Frederick Turner. Cherished brother of Kelli (Nicholas) Lussow, Thomas (Caroline), and Stephen Turner, and beloved lifetime friend to Patrick Clifford. Dear uncle to Kaelyn, Tyler, Ryan, and Emma. Dog-dad to Bandit. Fond nephew, cousin, neighbor, and friend to many. Michael was known for his empathy and kindness. He made every encounter he had meaningful and was valued beyond measure. He will be greatly missed. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation or is appreciated. Information call 847-255-7800 or go to www.friedrichsfh.com to leave a condolence message.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020