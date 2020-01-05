Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Villa
12230 S. Will-Cook Rd
Palos Park, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Villa
12230 S. Will-Cook Rd
Palos Park, IL
View Map
Committal
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Michael J. Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Michael J. Walsh, Age 89, Born into Eternal Life on December 31, 2019. Beloved son of the late Bridget (Brennan) and Michael J. Walsh. Dear brother of the late Mary Ellen. Fr. Walsh was ordained on May 1, 1956 by Samuel Cardinal Stritch. He was a Faithful Servant of the Lord for 62 years. Serving as Associate Pastor at eight parishes and on the Metropolitan Tribunal from 1968-1983. He attended St. Francis De Paula Grammar School, Quigley North Preparatory Seminary, and St. Mary of the Lake University. Fr. Mike loved to travel to Ireland (23 excursions). He was issued his Irish Passport in Dublin Ireland, in October, 1986. Visitation Monday 9:00am-11:00am at Holy Family Villa, 12220 S. Will-Cook Rd, Palos Park, IL 60464. Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Family Villa at 11:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Committal Service Monday at 2:00pm. Memorials to Holy Family Villa (address listed above), or Priests Retirement and Mutual Aid Association (PRMAA), 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside, IL 60162 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -