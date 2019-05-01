Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Michael J. Wojtczak, Korean War Navy Veteran, beloved brother of Phyllis (Chet) Krygier and the late Walter (Jean) Wojtczak, Edward Wojtczak, Casimir Wojtczak and Sally (Joe) Grant; dearest brother in law of Genevieve Wojtczak; cherished uncle and great uncle of many. Michael was a long time former employee of Ford Motor Co. Lying in state Friday 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (15746 Union Ave. Harvey, IL 60426) Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Funeral arrangements made by Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019
