Michael J. Wojtczak, Korean War Navy Veteran, beloved brother of Phyllis (Chet) Krygier and the late Walter (Jean) Wojtczak, Edward Wojtczak, Casimir Wojtczak and Sally (Joe) Grant; dearest brother in law of Genevieve Wojtczak; cherished uncle and great uncle of many. Michael was a long time former employee of Ford Motor Co. Lying in state Friday 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (15746 Union Ave. Harvey, IL 60426) Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Funeral arrangements made by Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019