Born May 15, 1961. Michael passed away suddenly on June 11, 2020. Age 59. Michael grew up in Elmhurst, IL and resided there most of His adult life. He was a Fenwick H.S. Graduate-Class of 79, University of Illinois Champaign Graduate-Class of 1983, Former Member of The Chicago and New York Mercantile Exchanges. Loving Son of Michael and Eileen Brophy. Loving Brother of Brian P (Judy) Kevin T, Doreen M (Greg Batelli) and Eileen A Brophy. Proud Uncle of Katie, Conner, Jack Brophy, Patrick, Bridie and Colin Batelli. Memorial Service and Celebration of His Life Remembrance will be posted at a later date on Social Media.





