Michael James Brophy
1961 - 2020
Born May 15, 1961. Michael passed away suddenly on June 11, 2020. Age 59. Michael grew up in Elmhurst, IL and resided there most of His adult life. He was a Fenwick H.S. Graduate-Class of 79, University of Illinois Champaign Graduate-Class of 1983, Former Member of The Chicago and New York Mercantile Exchanges. Loving Son of Michael and Eileen Brophy. Loving Brother of Brian P (Judy) Kevin T, Doreen M (Greg Batelli) and Eileen A Brophy. Proud Uncle of Katie, Conner, Jack Brophy, Patrick, Bridie and Colin Batelli. Memorial Service and Celebration of His Life Remembrance will be posted at a later date on Social Media.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
June 15, 2020
Deepest condolences to Mikes family and friends. Many wonderful memories growing up with Mike and his presence is truly missed. Gods grace to the Brophy family in this difficult time, and eternal peace to Mike.
Mark Clark
Friend
June 15, 2020
To the entire Brophy family we would like to send our heartfelt prayers and condolences on your loss.
Sincerely
Jim and Elaine Nicholas Louis and James
Jim
Friend
