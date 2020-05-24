Michael James Griffin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael was born into eternal life on May 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Bridie and Michael Griffin (County Galway) and brother of the late William Francis. Loving husband, best friend and dance partner of Judith A. Griffin; devoted father of Peter James (Meg), Andrew Charles (Margot), Michael Thomas (Nicole); and iconic "Mipa" to Ele (Dennis Gast), Michael Collin, Louis, Alex, Michael Andrew, Miles, Samuel and Anne Griffin. Michael was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School, the University of Illinois (Engineering) and IIT-Chicago-Kent College of Law (JD). He served in the United States Army, spent his early career as a civil engineer, and retired as Chief Engineer, Bureau of Right of Way, Cook County Highway Department, a post he held for many years. Michael was a supportive and beloved brother-in-law to Sr. Bernadine Karge, O.P., Mary Ellen Alfred (James) and Rosemary Cius (Stephen); a caring uncle and cousin; a loyal friend, colleague and neighbor. His wisdom, unique humor and charm will be cherished by all who knew him. "He was a good man." Burial will be private, and a celebration of his life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/give.html, are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Condolences may be offered at HJFunerals.com. Add'l Info: 708-352-6500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved