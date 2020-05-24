Michael was born into eternal life on May 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Bridie and Michael Griffin (County Galway) and brother of the late William Francis. Loving husband, best friend and dance partner of Judith A. Griffin; devoted father of Peter James (Meg), Andrew Charles (Margot), Michael Thomas (Nicole); and iconic "Mipa" to Ele (Dennis Gast), Michael Collin, Louis, Alex, Michael Andrew, Miles, Samuel and Anne Griffin. Michael was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School, the University of Illinois (Engineering) and IIT-Chicago-Kent College of Law (JD). He served in the United States Army, spent his early career as a civil engineer, and retired as Chief Engineer, Bureau of Right of Way, Cook County Highway Department, a post he held for many years. Michael was a supportive and beloved brother-in-law to Sr. Bernadine Karge, O.P., Mary Ellen Alfred (James) and Rosemary Cius (Stephen); a caring uncle and cousin; a loyal friend, colleague and neighbor. His wisdom, unique humor and charm will be cherished by all who knew him. "He was a good man." Burial will be private, and a celebration of his life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/give.html, are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Condolences may be offered at HJFunerals.com. Add'l Info: 708-352-6500
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.