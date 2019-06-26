Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1025 E. Madison
Lombard, IL
Michael James Hayes

Michael James Hayes Obituary
Michael James Hayes, age 25, of Lombard. Dear son of Thomas Hayes and Lisa Ofcharik; loving stepson of Gloria "Gee" Hayes; loving long-time partner of Andrea Flores; devoted grandson of the late Vincent (Josephine) Hayes and the late Richard (Joyce) Hasty; fond brother of Susan (Joseph) Del Russi, Christopher (Fiancée Laura Wigodner) Hayes, Matthew Hayes, Andrew Hayes, and Gabriel Hayes; loving uncle of Lincoln; nephew of many aunts and uncles. Member of Glenbrook North Class 2011.

Visitation Thursday, June 27th, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Friday, 9:15 AM from the funeral home to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1025 E. Madison, Lombard. Mass 10AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019
