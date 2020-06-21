Michael James O'Donnell
Michael James O'Donnell, age 25, found eternal peace on May 31, 2020. Survived by his mother, Eileen Mattimore O'Donnell, father Jim O'Donnell, retired CFD, brother, Ryan O'Donnell, grandparents Richard and Ann Mattimore, the late Bridget and Tony O'Donnell, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Raised in the Sauganash neighborhood of Chicago, Michael graduated from Queen of All Saints, and St. Benedict's high school. He enjoyed block parties, playing sports and summers at the lake. Michael's natural charisma attracted friends from all walks of life. Michael heroically battled the disease of addiction, always cherishing his times of sobriety, living life to its fullest.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N Sauganash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60646. Limited seating, masks required. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Liv4Lali (Live4Lali.org) an organization working to reduce stigma and prevent substance use disorder (Live4Lali.org).


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
