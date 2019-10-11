|
Michael J. Tardy; Loving husband of Michele, nee Gualdoni; Dear father of Michael (Jennifer), Daniel, and Patrick Tardy; Cherished papa of Michael and Lucia Tardy; Beloved brother of Lawrence (Suzanne), Marguerite (late Frank) Zimmermann, and the late Stephen Tardy; Proud son of the late Lawrence and Jane Tardy; Fond uncle, cousin, and friend of many; Michael served in both clinical and administrative capacities in the Illinois Court System for 38 years; He retired as Director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts in 2017; Visitation Sunday, October 13, 3:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL; Funeral Monday, Family and friends meet directly at St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave. Oak Lawn, IL Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to Ronald McDonald House, 4410 W. 93rd St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453, or Rally4Ryan Sisters would be appreciated; Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019